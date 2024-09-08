Olivia Rodrigo feels 'happy as clam' as achieves new milestone

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated a major milestone yesterday, marking one year since the release of her critically-acclaimed sophomore album, Guts.
Rodrigo took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to express her gratitude and joy, s haring a heartfelt post alongside a photo of herself beaming with happiness.
“HAPPY ONE YEAR OF GUTS!!! this is me today happy as a clam, grateful as hell. thank you so much for all the love you’ve shown this album the past 365 days. life is fuckin magical!!!!,” she penned.
The album, released on September 8th, 2023, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and went on to receive widespread critical acclaim, earning accolades at various award shows including the Grammy Awards and People's Choice Awards.
The 21-year-old popstar has been making waves in the music industry with her raw talent and emotional songwriting.
Her album Guts has resonated with fans worldwide, and its success has solidified her position as a rising star.
On the personal front, Olivia Rodrigo is rumored to be dating actor Louis Partridge, with whom she has spotted several times since last year.
The couple has been going strong, with Rodrigo even wishing Partridge a sweet "happy birthday" on Instagram in June.