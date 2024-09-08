Jennifer Lopez shares first heartfelt statement amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is making a heartwarming statement after filing divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck!
Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, September 7, the Atlas actress dropped some beautiful glimpses from her forthcoming movie Unstoppable, with a lengthy emotional message.
The post opened with a group photo of the actress along with the ensemble cast of the movie from premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
Regarding the snap as one of the “most magical nights,” Lopez penned, “I can’t wait for you guys to see this movie!!!! This is my favorite picture from what was one of the most magical nights I think I’ve ever had with a film.”
The Marry Me actress also shared clips from the film festival, where the movie received a standing ovation and a thunderous round of applause from the audience.
She also described playing her character "Judy Robles" in the film as one of the "greatest honors of my life."
Regarding the movie as a “perfect Christmas gift” for the audience, the American actress teased, “These are the type of movies that the world needs right now more than ever. Inspiring, uplifting, exciting, and emotional. At times difficult to watch but so real and so moving. It’s a perfect family movie.”
“Thank you to Billy Goldberg, Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, and especially Judy Robles and Anthony Robles for making Unstoppable an unforgettable experience for me,” she concluded.
Unstoppable is slated to release ahead of Christmas on December 6, 2024.
On the personal front, JLo has single-handedly filed for divorce from the Argo actor on their second marriage anniversary.