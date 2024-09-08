Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez shares 'dysfunctional' love lessons for deeply personal 'Unstoppable' performance

Jennifer Lopez attended the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 7, 2024

  September 08, 2024
Jennifer Lopez drew from her personal experiences with "complicated" and "dysfunctional" love to deliver a powerful performance in her latest film, Unstoppable.

While conversing with PEOPLE, The Mother starlet expressed it was eventually "very cathartic" to portray Judy's "dysfunctional and unhealthy" relationship with her husband and Anthony's stepfather Rich, played by Bobby Cannavale.

At the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September, 7, Lopez stated, “Women who are moms who get in relationships, and you struggle with them, and you find yourself in dynamics that are not healthy, but you care about the person, love the person.”

She added, “That's those complicated dynamics about life that I understand really well.”

J.Lo continued that "a lot of women and men, by the way" can connect to such a story. Production on the film, which was primarily completed in early 2023 before the SAG-AFTRA strike and restarted in December, began.

This Is Me... Now singer mentioned, “I think all of us do. I don't think there's anybody who is exempt from experiencing those types of things at times.”

Notably, in the biopic, Jennifer Lopez portrays the real-life Judy Robles opposite Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles, a wrestler who was born without a leg and went on to win an NCAA national title. 

