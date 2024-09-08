King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary

King Charles shared a heartfelt message on his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's 2nd death anniversary. However, it wasn't about his late mother.
Instead, he congratulated Paralympic athletes from Great Britain, Northern Ireland, and across the Commonwealth on their successes at the Paralympic Games in Paris.
In a heartfelt message posted on the Royal Family's Instagram account on Sunday, the King along with Queen Camilla praised the athletes for their courage, commitment, and true talent.
“As this wonderful summer of sport comes to a close in Paris, my wife joins me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to the Paralympian athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland – and from across the whole Commonwealth – for their numerous successes at this year’s Games,” the caption reads.
They further noted, “Behind every medal won lies a wonderful story of courage, commitment and true talent, matched by a determination that has taken you to the very top.”
“We rejoice in your victories, while saluting and celebrating all those who have taken part, as well as thanking the support teams who play such a special part in your achievements,” the King ad Queen said in the heartfelt post.
The message, signed "Charles R, concluded, noting, “Your example has succeeded in inspiring, encouraging and lifting the hearts of all.”