Royal

King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary

King Charles shared touching tribute on Queen Elizabeth II's 2nd death anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queens 2nd death anniversary
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary

King Charles shared a heartfelt message on his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's 2nd death anniversary. However, it wasn't about his late mother. 

Instead, he congratulated Paralympic athletes from Great Britain, Northern Ireland, and across the Commonwealth on their successes at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

In a heartfelt message posted on the Royal Family's Instagram account on Sunday, the King along with Queen Camilla praised the athletes for their courage, commitment, and true talent.

“As this wonderful summer of sport comes to a close in Paris, my wife joins me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to the Paralympian athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland – and from across the whole Commonwealth – for their numerous successes at this year’s Games,” the caption reads.

They further noted, “Behind every medal won lies a wonderful story of courage, commitment and true talent, matched by a determination that has taken you to the very top.”

“We rejoice in your victories, while saluting and celebrating all those who have taken part, as well as thanking the support teams who play such a special part in your achievements,” the King ad Queen said in the heartfelt post.

The message, signed "Charles R, concluded, noting, “Your example has succeeded in inspiring, encouraging and lifting the hearts of all.”

Greece to introduce new charge for cruise ship passengers to tackle overtourism

Greece to introduce new charge for cruise ship passengers to tackle overtourism
Are you skipping essential nutrients in your diet? Find out

Are you skipping essential nutrients in your diet? Find out
Keir Starmer wants ‘deep reset’ in UK’s relations with Ireland

Keir Starmer wants ‘deep reset’ in UK’s relations with Ireland
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary

King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary

Royal News

King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Meghan Markle’s date for UK return revealed with Prince Harry and children
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
King Charles marks two years of 'very successful' reign
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Meghan Markle reunites with Oprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s impudence to Queen Elizabeth before death EXPOSED
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Princess Kate to return to royal duties, preparing for two major events
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
King Charles visibly disturbed at Queen Elizabeth’s memorial service
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
King Charles ‘finds it hard’ to go on without Queen Elizabeth
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘much too late’ apology to Royal Family
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Japanese Prince Hisahito’s SHOCKING milestone shatters 40-year royal record
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Prince William confides in 'replacement brothers' amid Prince Harry rift
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Meghan Markle feels 'sorry' for calling Royal Family rascist