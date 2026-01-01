Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement after two trespassing incidents

Kate Middleton and Prince William's security in jeopardy as intruder breaks in royal residence twice in a week.
As reported by The Sun on Wednesday, December 31st, an intruder wearing a "heavy rucksack" vaulted into The Prince and Princes of Wales home they prepared for Christmas.
According to Met Police, the man was charged with two counts of trespassing with two consecutive attempt on December 21 and 23.
According to the official statement from Kensington Palace's spokesperson, "On Tuesday, 23 December, Derek Egan, 39, of Clayfield Way, Hillingdon was charged with trespassing on a protected site and breaching bail conditions."
"He was remanded in custody and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 24 December," it added.
The spokesperson further revealed that, "The charges relate to incidents on Sunday, 21 December and Tuesday, 23 December when Egan was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site in Palace Green, Kensington."
Meanwhile, the former head of the Met Police’s Royal and Specialist Protection branch Dai Davies told The Sun "The fact he repeated the offending after being given bail, given the nature of it, gives serious cause for concern."
"The police must work out what level of danger the Royal Family were in, and based on the charges, why on Earth he was given bail? Dai added.
To note, The Prince and Princess of Wales were not living at Kensington Palace at the time of dual incident.