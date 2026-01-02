Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan's shameless plan for mom Diana

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William has made feelings clear on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to make money with Princess Diana's name.

Last month, Rob Shutter in his Substack blog, Naughty But Nice claimed that The Duke and Duchess are secretly yet actively working on a biopic of Harry and William's late mom, Princess Diana.

"Harry is determined to honor his mother and share her story with the next generation," an inside source claimed.

"Harry’s got his deal at Netflix, so when he’s ready to pitch this project, he’ll go straight there, which is bound to set William off even more, since he’s still angry they aired The Crown," they added.

However, the future King is said to be upset with the idea of Harry involving Meghan in the project.

"William doesn’t want her anywhere near his mother’s story, but of course that doesn’t matter one bit to Harry" a source told Star magazine.

They further claimed, "He is absolutely sickened that Harry, and by extension Meghan, will be profiting off Diana. To him, it’s nothing more than a shameless money grab and he’s vowing to do whatever it takes to stop them."

Princess Diana got married to King Charles in July 1981 and they finalised their divorce in 1996 after 4 years of separation.

Diana tragically passed away in a car accident in Paris in August, 1997.

