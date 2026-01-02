Royal
King Charles, Queen Camilla express grief over ‘devastating’ Swiss Alps bar fire

King Charles and Queen Camilla are “appalled” and “greatly saddened” over the devastating fire incident in Swiss Alpine.

In a heartbreaking incident, around 40 people died and 115 were seriously injured after a fire erupted at a Swiss Alpine resort bar less than two hours following the New Year 2026 celebrations.

Expressing their grief over the tragic incident, King Charles issued a message of support to Switzerland’s President Guy Parmelin.

"My wife and I were appalled, and greatly saddened, to learn of the devastating fire last night in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland. It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy,” began the monarch.

He continued, "While offering our admiration for the heroic first responders and the selfless emergency services, we wanted, above all, to convey our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have been so dreadfully affected by this horrific disaster.”

"Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and with those who remain in a critical condition in hospital,” added the 77-year-old British King.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. local time as people were celebrating the New Year at Le Constellation bar.

According to Swiss publication Blick, the incident may have been sparked by fireworks set off indoors during a live performance.

