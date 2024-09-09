Trending

'Baar Baar Dekho': Sidharth Malhotra marks 8th anniversary with throwback video

Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif shared screen space in a romantic film 'Baar Baar Dekho'

  by Web Desk
  September 09, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif shared screen space in a romantic film Baar Baar Dekho
Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif shared screen space in a romantic film 'Baar Baar Dekho' 

Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's starrer Baar Baar Dekho has marked its 8th anniversary on September 9, 2024! 

Eight years ago, Bollywood's most loved actors teamed up for a romantic film titled Baar Baar Dekho.

As the movie clocked 8 long years, a throwback video from the promotions of the film has gone viral in which Sid recorded Kat napping in the car. 

This viral moment was surely a vision to admire and with this the Merry Christmas star proved nothing can beat her love for sleep.

Unlike most, she can fall deep asleep amidst the hustle and bustle of city life without flinching. 

 "Who sleeps like this ?...Here #baarbaardekho #katrinakaif taking a nap during hectic promotions,really envy this talent of hers," the Thank God star captioned the post. 


The duo's undeniable chemistry had captivated hearts of the audience from the soul-stirring melody Teri Khair Mangdi to the upbeat Nachde Ne Saare. 

Baar Baar Dekho explored the concept of time travel and its impact on relationships. 

Sidharth Malhotra aka Jai essayed the role of a mathematician in the movie while Katrina Kaif ( Dia) played his fiancee. 

