‘Awarapan 2’ postponed due to ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Mukesh Bhatt breaks silence

Mukesh Bhatt has cleared the air surrounding Awarapan 2 release.
Emraan Hashmi was all set to capture fans’ hearts once again this April with the release of his highly anticipated second installment of Awarapan. However, the audiences were left heartbroken when the makers postponed the film’s release date.
Initially supposed to be launched in April, the movie will now hit cinemas in May or June.
The delay also ignited speculation that it could possibly be due to upcoming movies Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
Breaking silence, producer Mukesh Bhatt dismissed the speculation while speaking to PTI, revealing Emraan Hashmi’s accident during filming as a reason behind the delay.
The Raaz producer revealed that the Hamari Adhuri Kahani star suffered an unexpected accident while working on the film for which he required undergoing surgery.
"He isn’t allowed to do action for 45 days," he shared, adding that the remaining high-energy sequences will be filmed once the actor has fully recovered.
Speaking about fears over clashing with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic at the box office, Bhatt bluntly stated, "I’m not scared of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic."
The movie, which stars Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani in lead roles, has only 20 days of filing remain in Malaysia, and will conclude once the Murder 2 star recovers completely.