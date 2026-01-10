Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Rani Mukerji’s Shivani to return sooner as ‘Mardaani 3’ release date preponed

  • By Sidra Khan
Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy is arriving on the big screens sooner than expected.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, January 10, Yash Raj Films announced that Rani Mukerji starring highly anticipated Mardaani 3, which was initially supposed to release on February 27, has now been preponed.

The eagerly-awaited third installment will now hit cinemas on January 30, 2026.

“She won’t stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan,” stated the caption.

Mardaani 3 plot:

In the first installment, Mardaani tackled the grim realities of human trafficking, while Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist who dared to challenge the system.

According to YRF, Mardaani 3 will feature Rani Mukerji once again “essaying the character of a daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in this dark, deadly and brutal tale.”

Fans’ reactions:

YRF’s delightful announcement sparked excitement among fans, with one of them commenting, “Easily the best film franchise in Bollywood. Bring it on, Rani.”

“Omg omg omg out Queen is back with a superhit,” read another comment.

“OMGGGGG I'M SO EXCITED TO SEE RANI RULING BIG SCREENS AGAIN,” added a third.

A fourth penned, “When it's rani Mukherjee movie runs on her name she is that good always.”

Mardaani 3 release date:

Mardaani 3 is slated to release on January 30, 2026.

