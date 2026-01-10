Emraan Hashmi hits back as 'Dhurandhar' faces harsh criticism 

Emraan Hashmi has lost his cool over harsh criticism of his new film, Dhurandhar.
Bollywood's superhit film, which will be available on OTT on January 30th, has been making rounds on the internet due to its huge success at the box office.
While the new movie garnered immense praise, several others also criticized the direction of Ranveer Singh's starrer.
To which, Hashmi broke his silence and gave a befitting response to the trolls and the bad critics.
In a recent interview with India Today, The Ba***ds of Bollywood star said, "There is a crap mentality in our industry."
"Whenever a film does a certain amount of business, firstly, you're happy. However, there is a crap mentality in our industry," the father-of-one added.
He continued, "People like to run-down films. But I think that if something does well, you should celebrate that. Because that really... the more films do well, it gets for the industry, and the cash flow comes in. It helps everyone. So, that crap mentality shouldn't be there."
For those unaware, Emraan Hashmi is currently promoting his new film, Haq, which premiered in theatres on November 7th, 2025.