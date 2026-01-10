Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Saba Azad’s romantic birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan melts fans’ hearts

The legendary bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan marked his 52nd birthday today on January 10, 2026, receiving warm wishes from fans, colleagues, and loved ones.

Among the wishes, the War alum’s girlfriend Saba Azad also extended her birthday wish with a loving note, sharing some unseen and romantic photos with the actor on Instagram.

Saba penned down, “Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think , time with your friends and family and peace endless peace.”

“Happy birthday my heart. I love you,” she added.


The adorable pair frequently shares glimpses of their relationship online.

They recently celebrated Christmas together and attended Hrithik’s cousin Ishaan Roshan’s wedding, where the couple took the internet by storm with phenomenal dance performance videos from the pre-wedding festivities.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans rushed to the comments, showering praise and love for the couple.

A fan wrote, "Stay blessed my first and only celebrity crush. Dear Saba, hrithik sir is blessed to have you.. God bless you both."

Another fan commented, "Beautiful you both together."

For those unaware, Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad public by sharing a picture with her on social media. They made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations.

The Krrish 3 star was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan and shares two children together; however, they both parted their ways in November 2014 after getting separated in December 2013.

