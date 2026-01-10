Gohar Rasheed credits Saba Qamar for his inspector Shafiq role in ‘Case No 9’

Gohar Rasheed is spilling on some delightful beans!
During his appearance on Mubashir Hashmee’s Geo News Podcast, the 41-year-old Pakistani actor opened up about his iconic role as inspector Shafiq in the hit TV drama Case No. 9.
Speaking to the host, The Legend of Maula Jatt star revealed that it was Saba Qamar who convinced him to play the character.
When Mubashir asked the actor why he was offered to portray inspector Shafiq only and not any other character, Gohar responded by saying, “First of all I’m very lucky that I got to play inspector Shafiq. I don’t know why I got the role and the reason behind it.”
The Neelofar star added that in every project he has done with 7th Sky Entertainment, his roles were usually explained to him by a narrator named Mehri Aapa. However, for Case No 9, she was unavailable, and another person handled the narration, which he said was done very poorly due to which Gohar rejected the role.
Kubra Khan’s husband then shared that after two or three weeks of rejecting the character, he received a call from Saba Qamar, who convinced him saying that he should agree to this role.
“I said Saba, the script that I had been narrated, I don’t think I should go ahead with the character,” he told, adding that the Pamaal actress asked me to discuss about it with the show’s director Wajahat Hussain, and after listening to the his vision, the actor said yes to portray inspector Shafiq.
During the conversation, Gohar Rasheed also noted that his iconic role as Shaukat in the 2014 drama Digest Writer was also suggested to him by Saba Qamar.