Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed

Shah Rukh Khan is not only famous in Bollywood, but he also has secret admirers from Hollywood as well.
According to Hungama Express, the Hollywood A-lister is none other than Will Smith.
The 57-year-old actor recently made his red-carpet appearance in Dubai for the premiere of his National Geographic show, Pole to Pole with Will Smith.
While talking exclusively to the reporters, the I Am Legend star hinted at the possibility of collaborating with SRK.
Smith quipped, “Shah Rukh put me in something, Shah Rukh what’s up.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star also revealed that he has been building friendships with several Indian celebrities.
“I was talking to Salman. We had things we were talking about. I was trying to get into something with Big B, you know,” said Smith, adding, “He told me I could be Big W, so we were cool – we were sharing the title. There were a couple of things over the years… nothing panned out.”
On the professional front, Will Smith is currently gearing up for Pole to Pole with Will Smith, a new National Geographic series, set to be released on January 13, 2026.
The series will feature the Hollywood actor taking on incredible challenges over a 100-day journey.
Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is all set to star in upcoming movie King alongside Deepika Padukone and his daughter, Suhana Khan.