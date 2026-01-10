Trending
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed

Shah Rukh Khan has an A-list secret admirer from Hollywood

  • By Riba Shaikh
Shah Rukh Khans secret Hollywood admirer revealed
Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed

Shah Rukh Khan is not only famous in Bollywood, but he also has secret admirers from Hollywood as well.

According to Hungama Express, the Hollywood A-lister is none other than Will Smith.

The 57-year-old actor recently made his red-carpet appearance in Dubai for the premiere of his National Geographic show, Pole to Pole with Will Smith.

While talking exclusively to the reporters, the I Am Legend star hinted at the possibility of collaborating with SRK.

Smith quipped, “Shah Rukh put me in something, Shah Rukh what’s up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star also revealed that he has been building friendships with several Indian celebrities.

“I was talking to Salman. We had things we were talking about. I was trying to get into something with Big B, you know,” said Smith, adding, “He told me I could be Big W, so we were cool – we were sharing the title. There were a couple of things over the years… nothing panned out.”

On the professional front, Will Smith is currently gearing up for Pole to Pole with Will Smith, a new National Geographic series, set to be released on January 13, 2026.

The series will feature the Hollywood actor taking on incredible challenges over a 100-day journey.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is all set to star in upcoming movie King alongside Deepika Padukone and his daughter, Suhana Khan. 

Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative
Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative
'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT
'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT
Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’
Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’
Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday
Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday
Mahhi Vij opens up on child custody, alimony in first statement after divorce
Mahhi Vij opens up on child custody, alimony in first statement after divorce
Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident
Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident
Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan
Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan
Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer
Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation

Popular News

Steam Machine recent leak indicates premium pricing

Steam Machine recent leak indicates premium pricing
16 minutes ago
Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed

Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed
53 minutes ago
Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes

Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes
2 hours ago