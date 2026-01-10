Fawad Khan traditionally marks 21 years of marriage with wife Sadaf Khan  

Fawad Afzal Khan has raised the standards high as he celebrated 21 years of his marriage with his wife, Sadaf Khan.
On Saturday, January 10th, the 44-year-old versatile Pakistani actor shared an exclusive glimpse into the intimate celebration of his wedding anniversary among his fans.
The couple, who have been happily married for 21 years, marked their wedding anniversary with a lively celebration that recreated the charm of traditional Pakistani wedding festivities.
Notably, the event was attended by close friends and family, making it an intimate yet joyous affair.
In the viral snaps, Fawad and Sadaf were seen seated on a stage beautifully decorated with bright orange marigolds, with floral garlands adorning their necks.
Fawad opted for a relaxed all-black look, styled with a leather jacket, while Sadaf kept things elegant in a simple cinnamon-brown suit paired with a striking green dupatta.
For those unaware, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star and his life partner, a popular Pakistani fashion designer, tied the knot in 2005.
The couple initially met in school when he was 17 years old, and their wedding followed an eight-year courtship.