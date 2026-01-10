Maya Ali offers peek into her spiritual journey at the Holy Kaaba

Maya Ali has embarked on a deeply spiritual journey.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Friday, January 9, the Sunn Mere Dil actress posted a peaceful and serene clip, offering fans a glimpse into her sacred trip.
The video features a magnificent view of the Holy Kaaba, Masjid al-Haram, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and the pilgrims performing prayer.
“Only Allah and I know how much I needed this,” captioned the actress on the clip, along with a location tag of Masjid al-Haram.
For those unfamiliar, the Holy Kaaba is a stone building at the center of Islam's most important mosque and holiest site, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and is considered by Muslims to be the “House of God” and determines the direction of prayer for Muslims around the world.
Prior to this journey, Maya Ali previously performed Umrah back in November 2024 with her family.
The Mann Mayal actress, at that time, also posted a carousel of photos from the trip, featuring herself in a burqa, participating in stitching Ghilaf-e-Kaaba, performing tawaf, and indulging in prayers.
On the work front, Maya Ali’s most recent onscreen appearance was alongside Wahaj Ali in 2024 drama serial Sunn Mere Dil.
The actress has multiple projects this year in the pipeling, including three films – Khan Tumhara, Aasman Bolay Ga, and Andaaz, a TV drama titled Aik Muhabbat Aur, and a Netflix series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.