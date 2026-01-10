Bobby Deol's on-set irritation during 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' filming revealed

Aryan Khan's debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has earned quite the praise since its release on Netflix.
In a recent interview, Gautami Kapoor, who plays Anu in the hit series, opened up about her experience of working with Aryan and how hands-on he was with the project.
The Ghar Ek Mandir star also shared that while her co-star, Bobby Deol, was calm and a welcoming person during the filming process, he used to get "irritated" due to Aryan's need for perfection.
"It was never 1-2 takes, it was always 10-15 takes. We were all at it, whether it was Bobby Deol, Manoj Bawa, or anyone," she noted.
Gautami also set the record straight about online speculations of a ghost director behind The Ba***ds of Bollywood, adding, "Let me be clear, each and everything done in the show is done by Aryan. So many of the stunts he used to do it and show actors."
Moreover, Aryan has won the Best Debut Director Award for his series at NDTV Indian of the Year in New Delhi in December 2025.