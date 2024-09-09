Trump and Harris neck to neck in the polls ahead of first presidential debate

New polls showed a tight race between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump ahead of the first and most probably only presidential debate.
According to Al Jazeera, New York Times/Siena College poll results published on Sunday, September 8, showed the Republican candidate is leading the Democrat nominee nationally by 48 to 47 percent with a 3 percent margin of error.
As per the latest polls, Harris was slightly ahead of Trump in three states, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, while the two tied in the four other states, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia.
Meanwhile, a CBS News/YouGov poll suggested that the 59-year-old Democrat is one percent ahead of the 78-year-old Republican in Michigan and Wisconsin, whereas he is tied in Pennsylvania.
Trump Harris's First Presidential Debate
Trump and Harris are all set for their first and most probably last face-off in the presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10 at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Centre.
The debate will be hosted by ABC News, and David Muir and Linsey Davis will be the moderators of the highly anticipated debate.
The debate will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern time and last for 90 minutes.
It is worth knowing that US President Joe Biden withdrew from the electoral race after a poor performance in the debate with Trump in June.