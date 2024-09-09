Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is basking in the success of her latest release Stree 2, has worked in both South films and Bollywood all through the span of her career.
During an appearance at the Raj Shamani’s podcast the actress shared that South films are more 'rooted' as compared to the Bollywood ones.
“The difference I have particularly noticed is that South films talk more in terms of their geographical locations. I think their content is translating globally primarily because they are trying to tell rooted stories,” Bhatia revealed.
She continued, “They don't work from the standpoint of choosing… segments in people. They go for basic human emotions, related to mother, father… revenge on brother, sister… stories that tend to tell many more stories about basic human emotions through different storytelling formats. They are also very much concerned about putting their perspective the way it is.”
The Vedaa actress added, “They are not trying to service different kinds of people. They are trying to only tell what they know fully. That has really worked, I think, for the South.”
“In Bollywood films are made for the sake of early consumption which might not work well,” the superstar concluded.
On the work front, after the blockbuster Stree 2, Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for her next Odela 2(Telugu) and the Hindi web series Daring Partners.