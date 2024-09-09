Trending

Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

Tamannaah Bhatia's career spans in both Telugu and Hindi with 'Stree 2' being her latest

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Tamannaah Bhatias career spans in both Telugu and Hindi with Stree 2 being her latest
Tamannaah Bhatia's career spans in both Telugu and Hindi with 'Stree 2' being her latest 

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is basking in the success of her latest release Stree 2, has worked in both South films and Bollywood all through the span of her career. 

During an appearance at the Raj Shamani’s podcast the actress shared that South films are more 'rooted' as compared to the Bollywood ones. 

“The difference I have particularly noticed is that South films talk more in terms of their geographical locations. I think their content is translating globally primarily because they are trying to tell rooted stories,” Bhatia revealed.

She continued, “They don't work from the standpoint of choosing… segments in people. They go for basic human emotions, related to mother, father… revenge on brother, sister… stories that tend to tell many more stories about basic human emotions through different storytelling formats. They are also very much concerned about putting their perspective the way it is.”

The Vedaa actress added, “They are not trying to service different kinds of people. They are trying to only tell what they know fully. That has really worked, I think, for the South.”

“In Bollywood films are made for the sake of early consumption which might not work well,” the superstar concluded.

On the work front, after the blockbuster Stree 2, Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for her next Odela 2(Telugu) and the Hindi web series Daring Partners. 

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split
Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event

Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event
Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

Trending News

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar unwinds in the Northern Areas
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
'Baar Baar Dekho': Sidharth Malhotra marks 8th anniversary with throwback video
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
'Birthday boy' Akshay Kumar announces new film 'Bhoot Bangla'
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Saboor Aly celebrates her husband Ali Ansari's birthday
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone confirm birth of daughter
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Saba Qamar 'rediscovers the beauty of life' at Skardu trip
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' takes playful dig at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding video
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
'Overexcited' Mawra Hocane kicks off birthday month with intimate celebrations