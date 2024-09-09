Bilal Abbas Khan teases exciting project after 'Ishq Murshid' success

Pakistan’s heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan might be up to something big again after the success of his drama Ishq Murshid.
On Monday, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor shared visuals from a brief shoot, sparking frenzy among his 4.1 M followers eagerly awaiting to see their favourite ace his upcoming endeavour.
The video featured Bilal striking various poses and gestures as he looked dapper in a bunch of different yet unique outfits.
In the brief clip, Bilal was heard saying, ‘Log tou notice karaingay.’
“You would not help but notice. Can you guess what’s coming up?” the superstar created suspense with the caption.
To note, his die-hard fans had their guess mode on in the comments section of Bilal’s suspense post.
One Instagram user wrote,” New drama with Yumna.”
Another chimed, “Gorgeous man causally giving heart attacks.”
“ Woahhhh,” penned another.
Forth expressed, “ Bilal enters our hearts like this every day.”
While some hinted over his new project others could not stop gushing over him and the charm he exuded every breath of the way.
On the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan rose to heights of success for his incredible performance in drama Ishq Murshid opposite his female lead Durefishan Saleem.