Maya Ali garners praises from fellow actor Usama Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Actor Usama Khan, who has worked in a number of hit serials over the years, confessed his love for popular actress Maya Ali.

During a recent interview with FHM Pakistan, the Siyah star revealed he likes the Parey Hut Love actor. 

When asked about his upcoming project with Maya, Usama clearly responded, “Maya Ali Ka bhai Kabhi Nai Banunga Kaha tou Hai Mujhei Who Pasand Hai( I will never be her on-screen-brother as I like her)." 


This ain’t the first time Usama broke silence on his love for Maya as in a previous interview with a private channel’s show he revealed that the Mann Mayal actress is aware that he likes her very much. 

“I will confess my love for Maya as she is single and might marry her later as well,” Usama said at that time.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo will share screen space in a drama Sun Mere Dil which is very much in the cards.

Maya Ali is currently living her best life in London, United Kingdom with her family.

Usama Khan made his showbiz debut in 2007 and starred in hit projects like Pakeeza Phuppo, Ghalati, Mere Apne,Teri Rah Mein,’ and Aik Sitam Aur.

