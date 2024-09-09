Angelina Jolie gets standing ovation from injured son Pax at TIFF

Angelina Jolie took son Pax to the premiere of her latest movie, and got quite a sentimental show of love from him!
Debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival, Without Blood played out on Sunday, September 8, in front a very large audience.
Ahead of the show’s opening, Angelina Jolie spoke to Entertainment Tonight in a candid job, noting that Pax worked on the film as part of the Electronic Press Kit department.
“I’m very happy he’s healthy,” she expressed.
Following this quick conversation, the star’s son joined the crowd in giving his mum as well as the cast a spectacular standing ovation.
This happened to be Pax’s first formal public appearance since his horror e-bike accident back in July that gave him a “complex trauma” from the collision.
He was photographed on the red carpet alongside his celebrity mother, showing gruesome scars that stood out on his forehead.
As per Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie’s 20-year-old was also sported an “arm cast under his black suit jacket,” although it wasn’t as noticeable because of the clothing.
Pax found a seat next to Salma Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, during the premiere, where he was spotted giving an applause to his parent.