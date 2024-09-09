Entertainment

Angelina Jolie gets standing ovation from injured son Pax at TIFF

Angelina Jolie’s son Pax stood clapping for her with ‘gruesome’ scars from his bike collision

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Angelina Jolie’s son Pax stood clapping for her with ‘gruesome’ scars from his bike collision
Angelina Jolie’s son Pax stood clapping for her with ‘gruesome’ scars from his bike collision

Angelina Jolie took son Pax to the premiere of her latest movie, and got quite a sentimental show of love from him!

Debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival, Without Blood played out on Sunday, September 8, in front a very large audience.

Ahead of the show’s opening, Angelina Jolie spoke to Entertainment Tonight in a candid job, noting that Pax worked on the film as part of the Electronic Press Kit department.

“I’m very happy he’s healthy,” she expressed.

Following this quick conversation, the star’s son joined the crowd in giving his mum as well as the cast a spectacular standing ovation.

This happened to be Pax’s first formal public appearance since his horror e-bike accident back in July that gave him a “complex trauma” from the collision.

He was photographed on the red carpet alongside his celebrity mother, showing gruesome scars that stood out on his forehead.

As per Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie’s 20-year-old was also sported an “arm cast under his black suit jacket,” although it wasn’t as noticeable because of the clothing.

Pax found a seat next to Salma Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, during the premiere, where he was spotted giving an applause to his parent.

Generative AI boosts learning in software development courses, study finds

Generative AI boosts learning in software development courses, study finds
UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week

UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week
King Charles cuts down Prince Andrew’s ‘allowance’ to seek resolution

King Charles cuts down Prince Andrew’s ‘allowance’ to seek resolution
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit

Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit

Entertainment News

Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
5 Taylor Swift's sassy lyrics of all time to caption your next selfie
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Selena Gomez shares 'exciting' plans on having Benny Blanco babies
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance continues with dreamy NYC date night
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Angelina Jolie's son Pax conquers red carpet after terrifying crash
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s PDA at US Open sparks criticism: ‘CRINGE’
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Robert De Niro extends supports to Kamala Harris in fiery live stream
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Jamie Lee Curtis clinches first Emmy Award for ‘The Bear:’ ‘I’m a big late bloomer’
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook light up TIFF red carpet for ‘Harbin’ premiere
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Zayn Malik's new look steals spotlight with Camila Cabello at fashion show
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes squash feud rumors with sweet hug
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Andrew Garfield channels 'personal loss' into ‘We Live in Time’ performance