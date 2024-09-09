King Charles cuts down Prince Andrew’s ‘allowance’ to seek resolution

King Charles is now “reconsidering” Prince Andrew’s monthly allowance in a new move as their royal rift over the Royal Lodge continues escalating.
As per Express UK, the Duke of York has been facing difficulties to upkeep the £30million mansion, which includes “repairing, renewing, upholding, cleaning, and rebuilding.”
Since Your Majesty has completely dismissed him from royal duties, he doesn’t have as many fund sources to facilitate the Royal Lodge.
According to The Times, King Charles is “losing patience with his brother and wants a swift resolution” by those royal members who are close to Prince Andrew.
It’s expected that the solution to the problem will take time, so Your Majesty is meanwhile taking steps to “hold back” the monthly allowance that’s given to his sibling.
Just last month, he had sacked the Duke of York’s ten-man security that was stationed outside Royal Lodge, and there will be no replacement offered.
“Prince Andrew is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action,” an insider said about King Charles’ new decision.