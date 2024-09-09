‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ final trailer gives us plenty to smile about

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker: Folie à Deux got to have its world premiere at the grand Venice Film Festival only last week, and the critical response was as mixed as anybody could’ve expected.
Audiences will of course settle down with new opinions once the musical drama hits theatres on October 4 next month, but until then, Warner Bros. has released a brand new ticket trailer.
This is most probably the final teaser coming along for Joker: Folie à Deux, which includes unseen clips from the film that were not attached in any other video so far.
Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is interrogated by Steve Coogan’s character, asking him what has changed in the past two years since he killed Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro).
He gives the famous reply from movie, being that he’s “not alone anymore.”
And, then, shots of his dream dances with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn roll on the screen.
As per Deadline, director Todd Phillips was recently asked if he’s interested in making a sequel to Joker: Folie à Deux.
“Did you see the movie?” he replied, then noted that Arthur Fleck’s story as The Joker has been completely told with this second production.
While spoilers from Joker: Folie à Deux didn’t leak just yet, early test-screenings showed that the ending will be “high divisive,” meaning that Arthur Fleck probably dies.