Entertainment

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ final trailer gives us plenty to smile about

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ has ‘highly divisive’ ending with Arthur Fleck never finding the way

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024


Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker: Folie à Deux got to have its world premiere at the grand Venice Film Festival only last week, and the critical response was as mixed as anybody could’ve expected.

Audiences will of course settle down with new opinions once the musical drama hits theatres on October 4 next month, but until then, Warner Bros. has released a brand new ticket trailer.

This is most probably the final teaser coming along for Joker: Folie à Deux, which includes unseen clips from the film that were not attached in any other video so far.

Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is interrogated by Steve Coogan’s character, asking him what has changed in the past two years since he killed Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro).

He gives the famous reply from movie, being that he’s “not alone anymore.”

And, then, shots of his dream dances with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn roll on the screen.

As per Deadline, director Todd Phillips was recently asked if he’s interested in making a sequel to Joker: Folie à Deux.

“Did you see the movie?” he replied, then noted that Arthur Fleck’s story as The Joker has been completely told with this second production.

While spoilers from Joker: Folie à Deux didn’t leak just yet, early test-screenings showed that the ending will be “high divisive,” meaning that Arthur Fleck probably dies.

Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer

Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer
Ananya Panday reveals hilarious WhatsApp group name with fellow Gen Z celebrities

Ananya Panday reveals hilarious WhatsApp group name with fellow Gen Z celebrities

Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere

Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night

Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night

Entertainment News

Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
‘Andrew Tate raped, strangled us’: women detail his abuse in frightful interview
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Kim Kardashian reveals SURPRISING encounter with Madonna as a kid
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Bruce Willis unrecognizable on rare outing while battling dementia, aphasia
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
5 Taylor Swift's sassy lyrics of all time to caption your next selfie
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Selena Gomez shares 'exciting' plans on having Benny Blanco babies
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Angelina Jolie gets standing ovation from injured son Pax at TIFF
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance continues with dreamy NYC date night
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Angelina Jolie's son Pax conquers red carpet after terrifying crash
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s PDA at US Open sparks criticism: ‘CRINGE’
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Robert De Niro extends supports to Kamala Harris in fiery live stream