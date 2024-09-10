Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'

Netflix dropped a bombshell on social media Monday night, unveiling the first look at Prince Harry's latest Hollywood venture, POLO.
The streaming giant revealed four exclusive still shots from the upcoming series, set to premiere in December.
According to Netflix, POLO promises an "exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport", offering a unique glimpse into the high-stakes realm of professional polo.
In April, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed two new projects, a cooking show hosted by Meghan and this POLO docuseries, based on a sport loved by many royals, including Harry, his father King Charles, and brother Prince William.
As the second major project from the Sussexes' production company, Archewell, POLO follows the controversial Harry and Meghan series in 2022.
With Prince Harry at the helm, the series is poised to deliver an intimate and thrilling exploration of the game.
According to Royal experts, the Duke is doubling down on his passion for polo to revive his struggling Hollywood career.
Although it's unclear if Harry will appear on-camera in the docuseries, his passion for polo shines through.
The official release date of the docuseries has not been revealed yet.