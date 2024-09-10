Royal

Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'

Prince Harry's new docuseries, 'POLO,' his latest attempt to revive his struggling Hollywood career

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Netflix teases first look of Prince Harrys upcoming docuseries POLO
Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'

Netflix dropped a bombshell on social media Monday night, unveiling the first look at Prince Harry's latest Hollywood venture, POLO

The streaming giant revealed four exclusive still shots from the upcoming series, set to premiere in December. 

According to Netflix, POLO promises an "exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport", offering a unique glimpse into the high-stakes realm of professional polo. 

In April, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed two new projects, a cooking show hosted by Meghan and this POLO docuseries, based on a sport loved by many royals, including Harry, his father King Charles, and brother Prince William.

As the second major project from the Sussexes' production company, Archewell, POLO follows the controversial Harry and Meghan series in 2022. 

With Prince Harry at the helm, the series is poised to deliver an intimate and thrilling exploration of the game. 

 According to Royal experts, the Duke is doubling down on his passion for polo to revive his struggling Hollywood career. 

Although it's unclear if Harry will appear on-camera in the docuseries, his passion for polo shines through.

The official release date of the docuseries has not been revealed yet. 

Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design

Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design
Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'

Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'
Struggling with exercise pain? THIS technology could be the fix

Struggling with exercise pain? THIS technology could be the fix
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free

Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free

Royal News

Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Kate Middleton announces public return with end to chemotherapy
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
King Charles cuts down Prince Andrew’s ‘allowance’ to seek resolution
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's MAJOR move leaves Kate, William ‘worried'
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Kate Middleton ‘planning public return’ with 2 upcoming appearances
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reunite with Royal Family on Christmas?
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Kate Middleton ‘very excited’ for new adventure amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Royals on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Meghan Markle’s date for UK return revealed with Prince Harry and children