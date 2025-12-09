Royal
  • By Hafsa Noor
Crown Prince Leka has stepped out to perform a special royal duty alongside fiancée Blerta Celibashi.

On Monday, December 8, the royal family member posted exclusive pictures from the Global Women Club event and shared a heartwarming message.

Leka penned, “A night that celebrated the inner strength of women, in the inspiring atmosphere of the Global Women Club. Surrounded by girls and women who build and succeed in a challenging world, with courage, finesse and resilience.”

He was joined by his fiancée Blerta at the key event.

Leka and Blerta matched perfectly in their black ensembles, with the prince wearing a three-piece suit and his partner looking stunning in a black dress.

Last week, the romantic couple got engaged, almost 18 months after Leka got divorce from his first wife Crown Princess Elia.

The Albanian Royal Court announced the joyful news, which translate to, "The Royal Family is pleased to announce the engagement of His Majesty, Crown Prince Leka II of Albanians me Miss Blerta Celibashi. The engagement was joyfully celebrated on October 11, 2025, in Ksamil.”

“The Royal Family shares its happiness with the Albanian people and expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all those who have sent their good wishes on this joyous occasion,” the message further read.

To note, Leka's diovorce with Elia was finalized in 2024.

