  By Fatima Hassan
Royal Family celebrates Crown Princess Victoria's 'strategic' work

The Royal Palace of Stockholm shares mesmerizing portrait of Crown Princess Victoria on Instagram

  By Fatima Hassan
Royal Family celebrates Crown Princess Victoria's 'strategic' work  

Sweden’s Royal Family has shared Crown Princess Victoria’s latest career achievement.

On Tuesday, December 9, King Carl Gustaf's office posted a never-before-seen snap of Her Royal Highness on its official Instagram account. 

The viral selfie was taken by the Crown Princess herself, who was flying the jet and showing the breathtaking view of Earth from above. 

"After her officer training, the Crown Princess delved into the practical and strategic work of the Air Force in the autumn," the Palace stated in the caption.

This update comes a few days after the Royal Palace of Stockholm shared that the Princess's regal appearance was to advance peace.

The future Queen began the 2025 Nobel Week Lights by illuminating the Royal Palace with a striking light artwork 21.09 in the South Vault.

"Today, the Crown Princess inaugurated the light artwork 21.09 in the South Vault at the Royal Palace. The work reflects on the need for dialogue to create peace and is set to sound with quotes from several peace laureates," the proud Swedish monarch noted. 

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is the heir apparent to the Swedish throne, the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and a future queen regnant, known for championing sustainability, health, and gender equality, and for her role as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Sustainable Development Goals. 

