Kate Winslet gives unusual advice to ‘new actresses’

Kate Winslet has given “remarkable” advice to “new actresses” who want to have a stellar career in film industry.
The Titanic starlet believed that women only get more stunning with time.
During a recent conversation with Harper’s Bazaar UK, she shared, “I also have learned it’s important to take care of yourself from the inside — not just how you eat and look after yourself from a nutritional standpoint.”
Kate explained that a person should look after their mental wellness too.
“There are a lot of very new actresses doing incredible work, and I think all of that really contributes to an exciting industry that is full of people who know how to use their voices, and that becomes inspiring for others,” she noted.
Later on in the discussion, the 48-year old star admitted that #MeToo movement has created more roles for actresses of all ages.
The Regime alum explained, “When I first started out, it wasn’t the way around that women could have a voice and stand up for themselves.”
Kate advised the young talent to use their voice for good, that’s how she found her “worth.”