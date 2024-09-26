Entertainment

Travis Kelce stands by his Blake Lively obsession: ‘You can’t judge me’

Travis Kelce can’t resist watching Taylor Swift’s best friend Blake Lively on TV

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024


Blake Lively’s super-hit teenage school drama would be adored by the football bad boy next door – who knew?

Travis Kelce couldn’t hold back from expressing an undying form of love for Gossip Girl on the September 25 episode of his New Heights podcast with big brother Jason Kelce.

On being asked to name a series that would count as his embarrassing guilty pleasure, the NFL player immediately answered, “I used to not tell everybody that I watched Gossip Girl growing up.”

Very unsurprisingly, it shocked Jason Kelce, who quipped that loving such a show actually is “embarrassing.”

But Travis Kelce wouldn’t have it any other way.

He defended, “It’s so good, though. If you watched it, you can get in deep.”

And since the athlete is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, he went on to compliment her best friend, Blake Lively.

“Oh, my god… Chace Crawford. Blake Lively. Shoot me, but I forgot the rest of the names of the cast,” Travis Kelce continued, calling Gossip Girl an “awesome series.”

Summing its genre up in a very Taylor Swift manner, he said, “It’s a New York high school show with a lot of drama and basically everybody gossiping and talking s–t on each other.”

“I don’t care. You can’t judge me, dude. It is what it is,” the soccer professional hung up.

Gossip Girl however isn’t the only thing where Blake Lively has earned his back.

Amid her other ongoing ‘drama’ with Justin Baldoni over their It Ends with Us movie, Travis Kelce has chosen to support Taylor Swift’s pal.

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy

Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement

Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Entertainment News

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jennifer Lawrence shatters silence on 2024 US election endorsement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Khloé Kardashian melts hearts with adorable throwback video of daughter True
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jennifer Lopez sparks concerns with new routine after Ben Affleck split
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Shakira drops new song 'Soltera', her ultimate independence anthem
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jenna Dewan shares cryptic message after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Lady Gaga channels iconic Harley Quinn at 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Brad Pitt reacts to scammers’ arrest for impersonating him