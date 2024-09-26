Travis Kelce stands by his Blake Lively obsession: ‘You can’t judge me’

Blake Lively’s super-hit teenage school drama would be adored by the football bad boy next door – who knew?
Travis Kelce couldn’t hold back from expressing an undying form of love for Gossip Girl on the September 25 episode of his New Heights podcast with big brother Jason Kelce.
On being asked to name a series that would count as his embarrassing guilty pleasure, the NFL player immediately answered, “I used to not tell everybody that I watched Gossip Girl growing up.”
Very unsurprisingly, it shocked Jason Kelce, who quipped that loving such a show actually is “embarrassing.”
But Travis Kelce wouldn’t have it any other way.
He defended, “It’s so good, though. If you watched it, you can get in deep.”
And since the athlete is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, he went on to compliment her best friend, Blake Lively.
“Oh, my god… Chace Crawford. Blake Lively. Shoot me, but I forgot the rest of the names of the cast,” Travis Kelce continued, calling Gossip Girl an “awesome series.”
Summing its genre up in a very Taylor Swift manner, he said, “It’s a New York high school show with a lot of drama and basically everybody gossiping and talking s–t on each other.”
“I don’t care. You can’t judge me, dude. It is what it is,” the soccer professional hung up.
Gossip Girl however isn’t the only thing where Blake Lively has earned his back.
Amid her other ongoing ‘drama’ with Justin Baldoni over their It Ends with Us movie, Travis Kelce has chosen to support Taylor Swift’s pal.