Pedro Pascal returns as Joel in emotional 'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer

The zombie apocalypse survivors, Joel and Ellie are back to witness another thrilling ride!
HBO has released the official trailer of The Last of Us Season 2 on Thursday, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprising their roles from the hit video game adaptation.
The 2 minutes 7 second trailer kicked off with Catherine O'Hara's chatting with Pedro Pascal's Joel, before cutting to scenes of his life in Jackson with Ellie, followed by creeping tension, emotional depth, and pulse-pounding action.
The official logline for Season 2 reads, “After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”
The season one of The Last of Us was adapted from the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same title while Season 2 will follow the events of its 2020 sequel of same name.
Soon after the release of trailer, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and anticipation.
One fan wrote, “Oh this season is going to hurt...a lot.”
While another stated, “Damn this gave me goosebumps.”
“Lots of pain incoming… but I’m ready to do it all over again,” penned the third.
The fourth added, “Ready to cry relentlessly again.”
“Looks like they just acted out scenes from the game. So good,” the fifth gushed.
The Last of Us season 2 is set to premiere on Max in 2025.