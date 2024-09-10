Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari is beyond delighted to share screen space with Alia Bhatt!
During an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, she called the National Award-winning actress as one of the best in the country.
Sharing her experience of so far working with Alia, the Munjya actress said, "It’s the best. I get to work with one of the best actors in our country, she is my favorite and I think she is everyone’s favorite actress undoubtedly.”
She further added, "Every time I sit in the theatre, I know that I can expect something outstanding and I really do hope to get there someday. So, for me, it’s like I am a student, I want to learn as much as I can from Alia and it’s like a masterclass. I get to be a part of a masterclass and enjoy."
Further on in the same chat she also went on expressing her bond with Katrina Kaif, "There’s no one particular thing. All of us as a group are very big on games, we keep playing sequences and stuff like that.”
For the unversed, Alpha is one of the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan will also make a cameo appearance in the movie.