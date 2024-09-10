Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali’s upcoming starrer Sunn Mere Dil, which is already pulling fans’ heartstrings, is getting a major update from the makers!
Taking to the official Instagram account on Monday, September 9, Har Pal Geo dropped the latest updates on the release of the soon-to-be-releasing drama.
“This year, discover a new meaning of love with 7th Sky Entertainment’s highly anticipated mega-signature project #SunnMereDil. Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali will make you fall in love with their stellar performances,” wrote the channel.
Teasing updates on the serial, the channel revealed that the drama is going to get its first look released on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
“First look releasing on 12th September 8:00 PM. Coming soon only on Geo Entertainment!” Geo further captioned.
The post showcased a short clip that began with a stunning group photo of the lead starring cast, which included Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali, Usama Khan, Hira Mani, Amar Khan, and Shahvir Kadwani.
It then transitioned into a heart-melting snap of both the main characters, Wahaj and Maya, who turned up the heat with their intimate photo.
“DROUGHT ERA IS FINALLY ENDINGGGGG. WAHAJ IS BACKKK,” commented a fan.
Another said, “Wahaj and Maya look amazing; the poster is so good.”
The third penned, “This was something we definitely needed.”
“Very very excited,” added the fourth.