Entertainment

HBO's 'Harry Potter' series announces open casting call for trio of main characters

HBO is looking for the magical main-character trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
HBO has announced an open casting call for the lead roles in their upcoming Harry Potter reboot series, seeking talented young actors to bring the iconic characters to life.

The network is looking for children aged 9-11 from the UK and Ireland to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

HBO emphasizes that qualified performers of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To audition, applicants must submit two videos: a 30-second performance of a poem or short story, and a one-minute introduction that includes their date of birth, height, location, and a description of a close family member, friend, or pet.

The casting call is open until October 31, with filming set to take place in the UK.

This exciting opportunity marks the first time the iconic roles have been recast since the original film series starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson.

HBO's reboot series promises to delve deeper into the iconic books, bringing a fresh perspective to the Wizarding World.

With J.K. Rowling's involvement and Warner Bros. Television's partnership, the Harry Potter reboot is highly anticipated by fans worldwide.

