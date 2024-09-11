Royal

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s deep talks after shocking royal revelations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle emotional moment after major royal moment revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s deep talks after shocking royal revelations
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s deep talks after shocking royal revelations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly engaged in a series of emotional heart-to-hearts as the couple navigates yet another wave of upsetting news from within the royal family.

When Harry returned to the UK for a short visit after learning of King Charles's cancer diagnosis, he astonished royal admirers.

After hearing the news, the Duke reportedly became "panic stricken" and made the decision to board a flight headed for London.

Even though Harry and Charles didn't spend much time together—roughly thirty minutes—his visit did spark some meaningful conversation with Meghan when the Duke returned to Los Angeles.

Additionally, a source revealed to OK! magazine that the couple's discussions on their future with the royal family were fraught with emotion.

The insider claimed, "Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused.”

As per a report, "There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart to hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward. Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out.”

The source continued, “There's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option. It's finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years."

Notably, Harry resigned from his position as senior royal with Meghan in 2020 and it was his first meetup after King’s coronation.

Salma Hayek's jaw-dropping Caring for Women gala get-ready diary

Salma Hayek's jaw-dropping Caring for Women gala get-ready diary
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce settlement finalized: Details

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce settlement finalized: Details
Iran slams US accusations of missile transfer to Russia as 'ugly propaganda'

Iran slams US accusations of missile transfer to Russia as 'ugly propaganda'
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere

'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere

Royal News

'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton cancer recovery
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Prince William marks first appearance without Kate Middleton after her cancer recovery
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Princess Kate cancer update: Key takeaways from her new video message
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Prince Harry gives new tension to Royals after Kate’s cancer recovery
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Princess Kate's new video hints at 'modern' future of the Royal Family
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Kate Middleton, Prince William annouce first appearance after her cancer recovery
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Prince Harry feeling 'nostalgic' for old royal life after UK return
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Kate Middleton enjoys family time after courageous cancer battle victory
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after Princess Kate major health update
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: Cautions to stay cancer-free