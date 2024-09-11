Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s deep talks after shocking royal revelations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly engaged in a series of emotional heart-to-hearts as the couple navigates yet another wave of upsetting news from within the royal family.
When Harry returned to the UK for a short visit after learning of King Charles's cancer diagnosis, he astonished royal admirers.
After hearing the news, the Duke reportedly became "panic stricken" and made the decision to board a flight headed for London.
Even though Harry and Charles didn't spend much time together—roughly thirty minutes—his visit did spark some meaningful conversation with Meghan when the Duke returned to Los Angeles.
Additionally, a source revealed to OK! magazine that the couple's discussions on their future with the royal family were fraught with emotion.
The insider claimed, "Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused.”
As per a report, "There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart to hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward. Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out.”
The source continued, “There's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option. It's finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years."
Notably, Harry resigned from his position as senior royal with Meghan in 2020 and it was his first meetup after King’s coronation.