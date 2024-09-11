Colombia avenges Copa America final loss, beats Argentina in World Cup qualifier

Sports

Messi and Neymar's absence weakens Argentina and Brazil in 2026 World Cup qualifier

  by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Columbia stuns Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifier to take revenge for heartbreaking defeat in the Copa America finals.

According to Malay Mail, Columbia on Tuesday, September 11, defeated Argentina 2-1 in the South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Barranquilla.

Yerson Mosquera opened the score with Colombia and scored the first goal of the match with a header in the 25th minute of the match. However, Argentina’s Nico González equalled the score in the 48th minute of the match.

Skipper James Rodríguez's one assist and a goal from the penalty spot helped Colombia gain a much-needed triumph over Argentina, which seemed to struggle without its backbone, Lionel Messi.

Rodriguez, talking about his winning spot-kick, said, “I don’t think I’ve ever scored against them, there’s a first time for everything. We want to get used to playing finals. Today was just another game, but against a team that has won everything, this victory tastes even better.”

Moreover, in the other qualifier, Brazil, without its injured key player Neymar, faced a 1-0 defeat from Paraguay.

Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez's long-range goal in the 20th minute of the match took Paraguay to seventh place with nine points, whereas the upset defeat left Brazil in fifth place with 10 points.

The 2026 World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States and Canada and is scheduled to begin in June 2026.

Sports News

Mauricio Pochettino becomes US men's national team head coach
Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley return as England finalizes Pakistan tour squad
Steve Smith hails Kohli with surprising compliment: ‘Virat is Australian’
Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit was 'for the good'
Taylor Fritz admits Carlos, Novak's exits made US Open more accessible
Derrick Brown's meniscus injury adds another setback for struggling Panthers
Andy Murray opens up about life after retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown
Aryna Sabalenka tops Jessica Pegula in electrifying US open final
Jannik Sinner outshines Taylor Fritz for maiden US Open crown
Cristiano Ronaldo's latest remark sparks speculation of subtle jab at Lionel Messi
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir retires from GB competition