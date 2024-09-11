Kubra Khan's acting in 'Noor Jahan' garners immense backlash from Nadia Khan

Morning show host Nadia Khan has pointed out minor mistakes in the execution and Kubra Khan's acting in Noor Jahan.
In the uncut review episode of Noor Jahan, Nadia mentioned the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star's performance which affected the viewers watching experience.
“The best thing about Kubra is her choice of projects; her previous dramas were also good. She chooses the best scripts which other actresses don’t. She is smart in that regard," Nadia said.
She went on to speak courageously about the flaws in Kubra's acting, "There is only one problem with her acting: her speech is not understandable. She speaks so fast. In these episodes, her lines were very important and needed to be uttered properly with pauses, but she was speaking so fast."
"It is essential for Kubra to speak slowly and with clarity because I couldn’t understand anything. The shooting scene was quite weak, the makeup was poor, and the car scene was also weak. I think the director and Kubra both needed to work on that. These things could have been avoided by the director because Kubra is not much responsible for this; the director needed to guide her in these particular scenes," Nadia went on.
For the unversed, Nadia Khan never shies away from being open with the public and her latest revelation about Radd actor's Hiba Bukhari's pregnancy is one such example.
On the other hand, Kubra Khan, who remains unfazed by mixed responses about her drama is all set to embark to London, United Kingdom for a meet and greet session with fans.