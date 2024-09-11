Trending

Priyanka Chopra is in love with ' Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Priyanka Chopra gave a huge shoutout to the Stree 2 cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Tamannah Batia, for the song titled Aaj Ki Raat. 

The Baywatch actress took to her Instagram stories handle on Tuesday and lauded the team's efforts with a picture of the Aaj Ki Raat song cover. 

She captioned,  “Thank you so much (heart emojis).” Rajkummar also expressed his gratitude to his The White Tiger co-star on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you my dearest Priyanka (heart emoji).”

While praising the peppy track, PeeCee managed to also recognise the lead stars for their hard work. 

Tamannah also re-shared PeeCee's post on her Instagram stories saying,  “Thank you so much (heart emojis).”

To note, Aaj Ki Raat features Tamannah as the dancer in the party track before the climax of f Stree 2.

Stree 2 was a blockbuster which shattered box office records in just no time and raked millions on the opening day. 

Since then Shraddha Kapoor has been basking in the success of the film. 

