Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head

Queen Camilla has found one “sanity valve” of an escape from her crushingly demanding royal life, and King Charles is reportedly the person “fueling it.”
Her Majesty has wonderfully embraced her job as the woman head of the family, shining brightly in limelight to become a memorable part of history books.
But far from this tense life that’s full of public scrutiny and infamous feuds, she has found a peaceful getaway with her other role as a mother, wife, and grandmother!
According to Mirror, Queen Camilla keeps herself “grounded in the real world” by spending time that is “hers and almost hers alone.”
Royal expert Jennie Bond said, “She has her own house, where she can put her muddy boots on with old jeans on to romp around the garden with her grandchildren or just on her own.”
She added, “And just have some peace and quiet. We have to remember that Queen Camilla agreed to get into this extraordinary goldfish bowl of royal life in her mid-fifties!”
But accepting this ever-busy Firm business doesn’t mean that Her Majesty doesn’t have an independent life or a house away from her home with King Charles.
Jennie Bond has noted that balancing both of these worlds is nothing less than a “sanity valve” for Queen Camilla.