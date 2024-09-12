Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event

Kate Middleton has set herself free from cancer after 9 months of chemotherapy, however she is still entangled in her emotions for estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry, who is set to mark a big milestone of his life.
Exactly ten years ago, Princess Kate and Prince William threw a special private party for Harry to celebrate his 30th birthday, on September 15, 2014.
But the duke will mark his 40th birthday milestone without the blessings of his beloved sister-in-law and elder brother.
A former Royal butler Paul Burrell of Princess Diana, in his conversation to Closer magazine, revealed Catherine's situation ahead of Harry's special day.
"Kate has always been a mediator and she always sees fairness, so I’m sure she wants nothing more than for William to reach out and wish Harry a happy 40th birthday, and for them to make amends and have a relationship again," Paul revealed.
He continued, "But the problem is, Kate has to understand the way William is feeling."
The royal butler shared that "this is a very sensitive subject for William – he does not like betrayal, and as far as he’s concerned, Harry has totally betrayed him."
"So, Kate has to be onboard William’s train 100%," Paul noted.
Highlighting Kate's irony as the Prince of Wales is reluctant to reconcile with Harry, Paul said, "She knows she can’t do much more because she knows how William feels – even though she’ll naturally feel torn about sending a birthday message."
"William’s put the shutters down on Harry and there isn’t room for negotiation at this time in his life. He’s got enough on his plate and so has Kate," he claimed.
For those unfamiliar, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made shocking and derogatory revelations about the Royal Family in their first interview with Oprah Winfrey after moving to the US in 2020.
That bombshell interview stirred quite the controversy at that time leading to Harry's irreparable ties with his father King Charles III and brother William.