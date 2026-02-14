News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Valentine's Day with special photo despite family woes

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William and Kate Middleton spread love and warmth with heartfelt post on Valentine's Day.

As the royal fans mark Lovers' Day across the world on February 14, Kensington Palace released a special portrait of The Prince and Princess of Wales flashing a beaming smile sitting next to each other.

Alongside the photo - which was reportedly clicked by @joshshinner in Norfolk in April last year was accompanied by a sweet wish, "Happy Valentine's Day" punctuated with a double heart emojie.

The delightful post garnered thousands of heart reacts within minutes of the account posting it.

Kate and William - who tied the knot on 2011 and share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are marking their 15th Valentine's Day together.

This update comes during a difficult time for the firm as it is 

