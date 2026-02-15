News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex declares eternal love for Prince Harry and kids Archie, Lilibet in delightful Valentine's Day post

  • By Fatima Hassan
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibets face in Valentines Day post for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle has unveiled her daughter, Princess Lilibet's face in a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to Prince Harry.  

On Saturday, February 14, the Duchess of Sussex has offered a rare glimpse into her only daughter, Princess Lilibet's side face. 

Taking to her Instagram, the As Ever founder released the heartwarming snap featuring her baby girl and her husband, to mark the special day. 

In the viral picture, Prince Harry is seen cradling his  daughter in his arms, gazing at her lovingly as she holds a bunch of red balloons. 

"These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," the proud mom and wife stated in the caption.

The couple, who tied the knot on May 19, 2018, have been keeping the faces of their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, away from the spotlight due to security purposes, have finally revealed a glimpse of their only daughter.

For those unaware, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been estranged from the British Royal Family since 2020, welcomed their daughter on June 4th, 2021.

Before their daughter, they also announced the birth of their son, Prince Archie, on May 6th, 2019. 

Meghan Markle warned of 'yet another disaster' as new project hit with obstacle
Meghan Markle warned of 'yet another disaster' as new project hit with obstacle
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Valentine's Day with special photo despite family woes
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Valentine's Day with special photo despite family woes
Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’
Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’
Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis
Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis
Princess Anne continues to enjoying Milan trip after King Charles faces new drama
Princess Anne continues to enjoying Milan trip after King Charles faces new drama
Princess Diana brother receives special gift honoring late Queen: ‘hope you enjoy’
Princess Diana brother receives special gift honoring late Queen: ‘hope you enjoy’
King Charles breaks silence on claims he paid Andrew to 'silence' Virginia Giuffre
King Charles breaks silence on claims he paid Andrew to 'silence' Virginia Giuffre
Prince William makes generous move after being dragged in Epstein scandal
Prince William makes generous move after being dragged in Epstein scandal
Meghan Markle drops special update after Harry’s emotional video goes viral
Meghan Markle drops special update after Harry’s emotional video goes viral
Princess Kate breaks silence after Prince William's disturbing Epstein links
Princess Kate breaks silence after Prince William's disturbing Epstein links
Kate Middleton beams in first outing after Prince William suffers shocking blow
Kate Middleton beams in first outing after Prince William suffers shocking blow
Prince Harry fights back tears as he joins British families in US for emotional cause
Prince Harry fights back tears as he joins British families in US for emotional cause

Popular News

Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal

2 hours ago
Harry Styles makes rare confession after parting ways with Zayn, Liam, Louis

Harry Styles makes rare confession after parting ways with Zayn, Liam, Louis

5 hours ago
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau

Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau

6 hours ago