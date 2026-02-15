Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle has unveiled her daughter, Princess Lilibet's face in a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to Prince Harry.
On Saturday, February 14, the Duchess of Sussex has offered a rare glimpse into her only daughter, Princess Lilibet's side face.
Taking to her Instagram, the As Ever founder released the heartwarming snap featuring her baby girl and her husband, to mark the special day.
In the viral picture, Prince Harry is seen cradling his daughter in his arms, gazing at her lovingly as she holds a bunch of red balloons.
"These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," the proud mom and wife stated in the caption.
The couple, who tied the knot on May 19, 2018, have been keeping the faces of their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, away from the spotlight due to security purposes, have finally revealed a glimpse of their only daughter.
For those unaware, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been estranged from the British Royal Family since 2020, welcomed their daughter on June 4th, 2021.
Before their daughter, they also announced the birth of their son, Prince Archie, on May 6th, 2019.