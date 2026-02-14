News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

The Duchess of Sussex suffers major setback as new project struggles to attract distributors

  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle warned of 'yet another disaster' as new project hit with obstacle

Meghan Markle's Hollywood struggles continue to grow despite her persistent efforts.

The Duchess of Sussex recently showcased her documentary, Cookie Queen at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Cookie Queen's director Alysa Nahmias in a candid conversation with International Documentary Association, admitted that "The market is really awful right now, and it's been so hard for so many of us. We can choose to feel powerless – or maybe we are powerless – but I do want to believe that things can change."

Meanwhile, an insider close to Prince Harry's wife made a similar claim noting, "The documentary space is brutally competitive at the moment. Buyers are cautious, streamers are consolidating, and even projects with high-profile backers are finding it difficult to close deals."

"She has positioned herself as a serious player in the content world. When a film premieres with fanfare but struggles to land a distributor, it inevitably raises questions," added the source.

"This looks like it may end up being yet another content disaster and embarrassment for Meghan," they added.

2025 has been quite happening for The Duchess of Sussex as she launched her 

