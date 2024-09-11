Katy Perry's VMAs rehearsal gets into chaos with hilarious butterflies attack

Katy Perry's preparation for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took an unexpected yet hilarious turn when her rehearsal was interrupted by a bunch of butterflies.
The singer, known for her electrifyingl performances, was left laughing and trying to shoo away the uninvited guests.
In a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media, Perry can be seen rehearsing her choreography when suddenly, butterflies start fluttering around her head and body.
The singer and team tries to brush them away, but the butterflies persist, causing Perry to giggle and momentarily stop the rehearsal.
The butterfly invasion left fans in fits as they flooded the comment section with jokes.
One fan wrote, Katy : Choose butterfly as a symbol *Butterflies comes..* Katy :: AAAHAAAHHAAAA”
While another penned, “This is gonna so SO ICONIC”
“We upgrade to KatyButterflies now,” gushed the third.
The fourth praised, “Your energy is pure and genuine! That’s why I love you so much.”
Mean while the fifth exclaimed, “I can’t wait to watch it in live next week in Rio.”
The MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place at Long Island's UBS Arena on Wednesday, September, 11.