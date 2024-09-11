Entertainment

Katy Perry's VMAs rehearsal gets into chaos with hilarious butterflies attack

Katy Perry's shared hilarious BTS of VMAs rehearsal, leaving fans in fits

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024


Katy Perry's preparation for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took an unexpected yet hilarious turn when her rehearsal was interrupted by a bunch of butterflies.

The singer, known for her electrifyingl performances, was left laughing and trying to shoo away the uninvited guests.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media, Perry can be seen rehearsing her choreography when suddenly, butterflies start fluttering around her head and body.

The singer and team tries to brush them away, but the butterflies persist, causing Perry to giggle and momentarily stop the rehearsal.

The butterfly invasion left fans in fits as they flooded the comment section with jokes.

One fan wrote, Katy : Choose butterfly as a symbol *Butterflies comes..* Katy :: AAAHAAAHHAAAA”

While another penned, “This is gonna so SO ICONIC”

“We upgrade to KatyButterflies now,” gushed the third.

The fourth praised, “Your energy is pure and genuine! That’s why I love you so much.”

Mean while the fifth exclaimed, “I can’t wait to watch it in live next week in Rio.”

The MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place at Long Island's UBS Arena on Wednesday, September, 11.

Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?

Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?
Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery

Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery
Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband

Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration

Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Beyoncé focusing on ‘healthy eating’ after trying crazy diet plans
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Tom Cruise’s payday for death-defying olympics stunt REVEALED
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
BTS' Jin shocks ARMY with dating life revelations
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Taylor Swift recent move makes Travis Kelce rethink their relationship
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Dave Grohl vows to ‘regain’ wife's trust after having illegitimate baby