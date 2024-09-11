Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband

Britney Spears is marking a new milestone in life with her son Jayden James turning 18-years-old on September 12 tomorrow.
This birthday will be the end of child support payments that the Princess of Pop has been handing to ex-husband Kevin Federline for taking care of their two kids since the past 17 years!
Sources say that he has taken over $5 million so far, allowing him to lead a handsomely lavish lifestyle.
An insider informed, “The amount of money Britney Spears has given Kevin Federline for the two boys is extraordinary and it is enough for any man to support an entire family.”
Now that the singer will not be liable to fork out cash for child support anymore, her ex-spouse will struggle to continue the way of live he has grown accustomed to.
But, on the other hand, she has won two things with Jayden James’ birthday on Thursday.
One is that Britney Spears shall henceforth have extra funds to spend on herself instead of directing them to Kevin Federline, who “failed” in his professional DJ career.
The other thing is that she is “excited” to have both of her boys back after being estranged with them for a while.
To celebrate this occasion, the vocalist is looking forward to get Jayden James “a gift that is more expensive than anything his father could afford.”
Although her son is currently in Hawaii, it’s said that Britney Spears will rejoice back at home as he does with his friends.