Kendall Jenner makes spellbinding entry into blonde era

Kendall Jenner echoes Felicity Smoak from ‘Green Arrow’ by going for mind-blowing golden hair

  September 11, 2024


Kendall Jenner has been adjusting to a very dramatic head color change by officially entering into her light-haired era.

On September 11, she officially debuted a sunflower blonde dye to her Instagram followers, putting them under quite a hooking spell right away.

Popping a pair of nerdy glasses on, the socialite sky-rocketed Felicity Smoak from some deep shell within her.

Those who keep up with the Kardashian squad know that Kendall Jenner has been experimenting a lot more with hairstyles as of late.

In the past one year, she has walked out in faux pixie cuts, micro-fringes, shaggy micro bobs, low-slung ponytails, curls, and whatnot.

Of course, as the ever-in-demand supermodel, she made these frequent switch-ups in the name of new photoshoots or ramp walks with the last one being for the New York Fashion Week.

But this time, Kendall Jenner went blonde for her life off the runaway as Elle Magazine has reported that this spellbinding look is actually a personal choice.

Joining in Sabrina Carpenter, Rihanna, and Sydney Sweeney, the media personality consciously chose to depart her signature dark hair, which was doubtlessly an oh-so-good decision.

Beyoncé focusing on ‘healthy eating’ after trying crazy diet plans
Katy Perry's VMAs rehearsal gets into chaos with hilarious butterflies attack
Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024
Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH
Tom Cruise’s payday for death-defying olympics stunt REVEALED
BTS' Jin shocks ARMY with dating life revelations
Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond
Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian