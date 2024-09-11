Kendall Jenner makes spellbinding entry into blonde era

Kendall Jenner has been adjusting to a very dramatic head color change by officially entering into her light-haired era.
On September 11, she officially debuted a sunflower blonde dye to her Instagram followers, putting them under quite a hooking spell right away.
Popping a pair of nerdy glasses on, the socialite sky-rocketed Felicity Smoak from some deep shell within her.
Those who keep up with the Kardashian squad know that Kendall Jenner has been experimenting a lot more with hairstyles as of late.
In the past one year, she has walked out in faux pixie cuts, micro-fringes, shaggy micro bobs, low-slung ponytails, curls, and whatnot.
Of course, as the ever-in-demand supermodel, she made these frequent switch-ups in the name of new photoshoots or ramp walks with the last one being for the New York Fashion Week.
But this time, Kendall Jenner went blonde for her life off the runaway as Elle Magazine has reported that this spellbinding look is actually a personal choice.
Joining in Sabrina Carpenter, Rihanna, and Sydney Sweeney, the media personality consciously chose to depart her signature dark hair, which was doubtlessly an oh-so-good decision.