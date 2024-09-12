Katy Perry shares PDA moment with Orlando Bloom after sweet MTV VMAs tribute

Katy Perry shared a sweet moment with her fiancé Orlando Bloom after being honored with the MTV Video Vanguard Award.
On Wednesday, September 11, at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, the 47-year-old actor honoured his fiancée with a poignant introduction before her acceptance speech and performance for the Video Vanguard Award.
The two then enjoyed a passionate kiss.
"You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I feel in love with her as Katheryn Hudson," Bloom began his speech at the UBS Arena on Long Island.”
He stated, "You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings that same love and joy to our family.”
Bloom also highlighted the impact of Perry's music, saying that in times of need, her songs and the vibrant world she creates have brought joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people worldwide.
He concluded, "She loves with her whole heart, and it’s kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere; in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans. Congratulations on this honor, baby, I’m so proud of you. 1-4-3. Ladies and gentleman, your 2024 MTV video vanguard: Katheryn Hudson, Katy Perry."
Perry also sent a subtle hint to her partner, "Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated, and doing the dishes," she said, referring to her NSFW comments about Bloom doing chores during her Call Her Daddy podcast appearance earlier this month.