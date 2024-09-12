Entertainment

Katy Perry shares PDA moment with Orlando Bloom after sweet MTV VMAs tribute

Orlando Bloom honoured his fiancée Katy Perry with a poignant introduction before her acceptance speech

  • September 12, 2024
Katy Perry shared a sweet moment with her fiancé Orlando Bloom after being honored with the MTV Video Vanguard Award.

On Wednesday, September 11, at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, the 47-year-old actor honoured his fiancée with a poignant introduction before her acceptance speech and performance for the Video Vanguard Award.

The two then enjoyed a passionate kiss.

"You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I feel in love with her as Katheryn Hudson," Bloom began his speech at the UBS Arena on Long Island.”

He stated, "You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings that same love and joy to our family.”

Bloom also highlighted the impact of Perry's music, saying that in times of need, her songs and the vibrant world she creates have brought joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people worldwide.

He concluded, "She loves with her whole heart, and it’s kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere; in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans. Congratulations on this honor, baby, I’m so proud of you. 1-4-3. Ladies and gentleman, your 2024 MTV video vanguard: Katheryn Hudson, Katy Perry."

Perry also sent a subtle hint to her partner, "Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated, and doing the dishes," she said, referring to her NSFW comments about Bloom doing chores during her Call Her Daddy podcast appearance earlier this month.


Entertainment News

Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce her 'boyfriend' for first time at 2024 VMAs
Taylor Swift turns heads at 2024 MTV VMAs with her unique outfit change
Eminem shines at 2024 VMAs amid his deeply personal moment
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' crowned Song of the Year at MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift bags Artist of the Year award at 2024 MTV VMAs
Chris Hemsworth brings wife, kids to 'Transformers One' Sydney premiere
Kendall Jenner makes spellbinding entry into blonde era
Beyoncé focusing on ‘healthy eating’ after trying crazy diet plans
Katy Perry's VMAs rehearsal gets into chaos with hilarious butterflies attack
Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024