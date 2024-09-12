Fahad Mustafa, Hania Amir leave home in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ plot twist 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir left their home in the new intriguing plot twist of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Fahad, starring as Mustafa, and Hania, starring as Sharjeena, were accused of stealing 35 lac rupees from their sister-in-law Rubab in the latest episode.

Mustafa, who was already mad because of his family’s treatment towards his wife, had to make a tough decision after the fake accusation.

He asked his wife if she wants to tag along with him or stay at his parent’s house.

To which Sharjeena replied, “I will follow you everywhere you go.”

The latest episode of the show garnered eleven million views on YouTube in just 18 hours.

A fan commented the the episode, “This Episode literally makes me feel like ' Rubab ka gala dabadu'. But also love that Mustafa and Sharjeena now stand together and strengthen their bond.”

Another wrote, “Can't wait for the next episode. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has already made a huge space in my heart. Love from Bangladesh.”

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Fahad, Hania, Bushra Ansari, Javaid Sheikh and Emmad Irfani in the main lead roles.

The hit drama serial marks Fahad's highly anticipated return to television after a long hiatus.

Farhat Ishtiaq wrote the popular show and it was directed by the acclaimed Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time on ARY Digital. 

