Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on controversial Manchester United exit

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo shares unfiltered thoughts on Manchester United and his controversial exit from the club in a recent podcast.
Ronaldo, in an episode of the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast that will be released on Thursday, September 12, said that the attitude of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is too negative for the club, Flash Score reported.
Ten Hag, although he aims to win more trophies for the club but regularly downplayed the team, saying they are ‘long way away’ from winning the Premier League.
CR7 while sharing his honest thoughts about Manchester United asserted, “Manchester, they need to rebuild everything, in my opinion. The coach says they cannot compete to win the league and Champions League. Manchester United coach.”
He further added, “You cannot say that you're not going to fight to win the league or Champions League. You have to be able to mentally say, Listen, maybe we don't have that potential, but I cannot say that. We're going to try. You have to try."
The soccer club that upset Manchester City in the FA Cup finals had a terrible performance in the last season of the Premier League.
The 39-year-old believes the club needs to ‘rebuild from the bottom’ because it is still one of the best clubs in the world.
Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Controversial Manchester United Exit
Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner also opened up about his exit from the club, saying, “I'm not happy the way it all happened, but, in the same way, we cannot control some points of our life sometimes, but it's done, already done.”
“To prove that I'm right or wrong, this is not my issue anymore. I say what I have to say, and for me, it's done," he continued.
Ronaldo also revealed that he felt ‘’betrayed’ and has no respect for Ten Hag because ‘he doesn't show respect for me.’