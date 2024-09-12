Carlos Alcaraz recovers from US Open upset with Davis Cup opener win

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz makes a winning comeback to the court after the US Open upset.
According to The Straits Times, Alcaraz provided Spain a winning start with a Davis Cup opener victory on Wednesday, September 11.
Roberto Bautista Agut defeated 6-2, 6-3, Jiri Lehecka to secure the first point for Spain in singles, after which Alcaraz was set to clash with Czechia’s Tomas Machac, but his forced retirement in the third set gave the home team the second point and the Paris Olympic silver medallist a win.
Moreover, the doubles Alcaraz, along with Marcel Granollers, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) win over Jakub Mensik and Adam Pavlasek to get Group B tied 3-0.
Alcaraz, after winning the match, said, “I think after a really difficult and tough first set, I knew that I had to stay tough, stay positive, and play long rallies.”
The French Open and Wimbledon winner further added, “I think he played more matches in the American swing. He played tough matches in New York. Then coming here, different conditions, different everything. It’s difficult to get used to.”
Alcaraz, who was one of the favourites for the US Open finals, faced an upset defeat in the second round of the tournament. His early exit and unexpected exit from the tournament left tennis fans stunned.
Talking about the shock exit from the tournament, he described, “I tried to take the positive things about my losses in the United States, it has been really tough to find, but I found it.”
Alcaraz asserted that he is trying not to repeat mistakes and trying to be a ‘little more mature.’ He also said that he is excited, energetic, and motivated to win as many matches for Spain as he could.