Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle on miletone event

Prince Harry is gearing to celebrate his 40th birthday milestone but, without Meghan Markle!
The Duke of Sussex, who celebrated his 30th birthday bash exactly ten years ago at a private party arranged by now-estrange brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, will likely to enjoy his special day this year with close pals only.
As reported by The Mirror, Harry is scheduling a big getaway with his "closest mates" but WITHOUT Meghan.
An inside source confirmed to the outlet that Harry is “set to head off on a lads” holiday to "enjoy a weekend getaway with a few of his closest mates.”
Meanwhile, The Sun reported that Harry’s birthday getaway will be followed by a private family gathering at his residence in Montecito, California.
Harry will enjoy his big day with friends while Meghan will stay home with their children, Archie, and Lilibet.
This exciting update comes shortly after the 39-year-old made headlines for calling Oprah Winfrey his “fairy Godmother” at his own book party in Beverley Hills.
The duke thanked Winfrey, Walsh and Jackson for being his "fairy godmothers", which inspired the ladies to name their newly opened bookstore, Godmothers.
Harry and Meghan’s ties with the American host strengthened with their first bombshell interview in her show, after moving to the US in 2020.